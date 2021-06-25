NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $213.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 26.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

