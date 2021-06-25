NIKE’s (NKE) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

NIKE (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $19.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $241.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

