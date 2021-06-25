Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.0% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $213,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $26,364,711.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $341.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The company has a market capitalization of $967.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $321.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.