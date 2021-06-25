Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Set at $26.00 by Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) received a $26.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 140.30% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VFF. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

VFF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.82. 80,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,694. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a PE ratio of 541.77 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 10.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

