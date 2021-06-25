Silver Rock Financial LP Takes $3.73 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 374,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

