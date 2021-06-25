Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year sales of $6.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 548,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,699,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,598,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,955 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,659,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

