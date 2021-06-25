Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

LI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.72.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.