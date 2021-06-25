Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-651.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.52 million.
NASDAQ LI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,032,454. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70.
Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Li Auto
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
