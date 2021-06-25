Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Silver Rock Financial LP

Silver Rock Financial LP lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827,530 shares during the period. Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,264,000 after buying an additional 158,764 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 931,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 85,284 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,080. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

