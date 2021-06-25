SmartCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $564,290.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $564,290.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,063.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,831.32 or 0.05711474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.77 or 0.01430810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.00397403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00124750 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00621237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00383108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007494 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00039461 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.