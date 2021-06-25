Urus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $708,551.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $8.42 or 0.00026274 BTC on exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $708,551.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.61 or 0.00588236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038026 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.