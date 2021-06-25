$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $53.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,730. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245 over the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

