Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after purchasing an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.17. 95,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $113.78 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.