Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Shares Down 4.3%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.29. 80,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,438,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.19). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 496,044 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 607,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 275,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

