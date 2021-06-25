Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.95

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.95, but opened at $11.70. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

