Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289,424 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Medtronic worth $506,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. Argus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,406. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.38. 26,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,795,689. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.