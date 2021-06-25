Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 29,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.