Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $5.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.79 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $25.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.83 billion to $25.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.75 billion to $26.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.04. 29,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,223. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Energy (DUK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.