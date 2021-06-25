HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 255,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 95,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,216. The company has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.21. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

