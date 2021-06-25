Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. 17,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,806. The company has a market cap of $317.48 million, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $32,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $517,122. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

