Alexandria Capital LLC Has $7.21 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,029 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.6% in the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 76,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 22.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,997 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 160.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 130,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.57. 129,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.46. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $198,525.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 2,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $656,297.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,120.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,192 shares of company stock worth $63,081,699 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

