Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after buying an additional 279,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after buying an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,637. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.97.

