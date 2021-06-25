Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Cap of $4.11 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded down 34.7% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $345,998.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00590688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038059 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

