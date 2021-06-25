FUNToken (FUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a total market cap of $167.08 million and $1.99 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00020359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.00590688 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00038059 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.