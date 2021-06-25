Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce sales of $75.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $71.80 million and the highest is $78.15 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $317.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

GOGO stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 26,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.22. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83.

In other Gogo news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

