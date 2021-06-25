Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. 45,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $70.05.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.