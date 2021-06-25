Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB raised shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. 45,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $35.01 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 26.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 43.33%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

