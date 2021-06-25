Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMCC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FMCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.30. 18,795,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,376. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $845.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.75.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.85%.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

