Railway Pension Investments Ltd Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $42,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,918,000 after buying an additional 37,109 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,858,000 after buying an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $460.13. 8,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,217. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $466.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $428.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

