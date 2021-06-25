Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes $876,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

ABT opened at $111.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

