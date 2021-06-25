Axiom Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,360 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $377.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

