Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,341 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $107.38. 229,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,985,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $207.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

