Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

