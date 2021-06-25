Marcho Partners LLP Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Marcho Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,978 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up about 12.1% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.13% of SEA worth $146,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $367,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

Shares of SE stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.47. 79,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,362. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.28. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.20 and a 52-week high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

