Marcho Partners LLP Makes New $23.04 Million Investment in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB)

Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTNB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,040,000. Bridgetown 2 accounts for 1.9% of Marcho Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marcho Partners LLP owned 0.08% of Bridgetown 2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTNB. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown 2 in the first quarter worth $138,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Bridgetown 2 during the first quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown 2 stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 71,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14. Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Bridgetown 2 Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

