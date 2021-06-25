Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Grubhub makes up approximately 2.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Grubhub worth $10,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GRUB. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

NYSE GRUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.20. 78,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,145,346. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.46. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $18.99.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,298. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

