HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 21,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,186,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $301,608,000 after acquiring an additional 124,113 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 259,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 63,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,164,821. The stock has a market cap of $233.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

