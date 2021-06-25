iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $159.13. 134,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,651. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.11. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.92 and a fifty-two week high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

