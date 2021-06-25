Silver Rock Financial LP Buys Shares of 1,500,000 Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,880,000. Gores Guggenheim accounts for approximately 2.7% of Silver Rock Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,259,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim in the first quarter worth approximately $3,476,000.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,819. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

