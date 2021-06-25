Bulldog Investors LLP Takes Position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU)

Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSAGU. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $9,830,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $3,383,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,418,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,115,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,085,000.

PSAGU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.99. 3,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

