Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $32.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 619,599 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $32,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 176,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,833 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10,839.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,202,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,962 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 213,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.