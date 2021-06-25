Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 95,800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $59,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,455.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 97,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,505. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.