DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Hillman Capital Management Inc.

Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up about 3.5% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,025,000 after acquiring an additional 183,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $77.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,565. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

