DREP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.62 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00053625 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.00590161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00037719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00073679 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

