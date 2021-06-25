CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Issues Earnings Results

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.67. 39,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $447.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 2.59.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMP shares. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

