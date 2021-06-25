SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

