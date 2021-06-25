Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) PT at $6.45

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.60. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

