$0.62 EPS Expected for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.81. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

TGP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 1,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.32. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

