Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 206,715 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,715 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.45% of Kohl’s worth $42,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 15,310.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after buying an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $57.09. 93,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,414. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.02.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

