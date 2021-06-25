Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 21,001 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.21% of Trane Technologies worth $81,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.31. 17,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

