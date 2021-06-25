Cliffwater LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliffwater LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 20.1% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $84,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $222.28. The company had a trading volume of 86,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,603. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $151.35 and a 1-year high of $221.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

