GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Buys 31,300 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 109.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises about 4.3% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,096. The stock has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,488 shares of company stock valued at $5,491,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

