Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.11% of Target worth $110,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Target by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 58,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

